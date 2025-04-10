Raging fire burns at Northwest Miami-Dade scrap metal facility

Thick black smoke from a raging fire at a Northwest Miami-Dade scrap metal facility could be seen for miles late Thursday morning.

It's unknown when the fire started at Ferrous Processing & Trading, a scrap metal recycling center, at 3700 NW N River Drive, near Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the call came in around 11:30 a.m., and upon arrival, crews found a large column of smoke and fire coming from a pile of scrap metal at the facility. Currently, over 30 units, including a hazmat team, are on the scene battling the blaze and have been deploying multiple hose lines to work on extinguishing the flames.

Additionally, MDFR said two fire boats have arrived to assist in putting out the flames from the water while their ladder units are being used to extinguish the fire from overhead.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, but MDFR also shared that those with respiratory conditions should avoid the area because of the smoke.

Due to the need for additional manpower, the fire has been upgraded to a #ThirdAlarm. Crews continue working on extinguishing the fire. https://t.co/FUVNhNjKX4 — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) April 10, 2025

Miami International Airport said there are no impacts to air traffic; however, Miami-Dade Transit said on X that the fire may cause some service delays on the Metrorail Orange Line between the Earlington Heights and Airport stations.

ALERT: Due to a fire near the Metrorail Orange Line between Earlington Heights and the Airport Station (unrelated to our system), there may be some service delays. Please plan for extra travel time. Thank you for your understanding. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) April 10, 2025

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.