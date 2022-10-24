Race for US Congressional District 28 pits GOP incumbent against Democratic challenger

MIAMI - Congressional District 28 includes the entire Florida Keys, Monroe County, and a good portion of urban and rural Miami-Dade. The district is currently represented by Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez.

CBS4's Hank Tester spoke with Gimenez and his challenger, Democratic candidate Robert Asencio, about today's pressing issues.

Asencio served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, had a long career with the Miami-Dade School Police Department, and was a member of the Special Operations Unit of the U. S. Army Reserve.

"Let's face it. Taxpaying people, working-class people, deserve a break that they have not been getting because of partisan politics," he said.

Gimenez, the former mayor of Miami-Dade, is also a former county commissioner and former Miami City Manager.

"Stop spending the money that we don't have that is contributing to this really hot inflation that you see," he said.

What are the candidates' thoughts on the economy?

Asencio: "One of the first pieces of legislation that I will introduce upon being sworn into Congress is a workforce business growth development plan."

Gimenez: "One of the tenants of our Commitment to America is to control and reign in this out-of-control spending. We are adding trillions of dollars of debt to our children and our grandchildren."

As for the pain at the gas pump.

Gimenez: "We need to stop dependence on foreign oil. We need to stop, we have all the resources we need right here in the United States under our feet."

Asencio: "I would continue to push for holding the gas producing companies, petroleum production companies, hold them accountable for price gouging. They have pretty much put a stranglehold on the economy and consumers."

Crime is a top-of-mind issue with many voters in the district.

Asencio: "What we need to do is come up with programs that will alleviate people's need to commit a crime. You know, tough on crime, yes, tough on true criminals."

Gimenez: "What we do in Congress is, we want our Commitment to America to fund 200 thousand more police officers."

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion is back on the agenda, leaving the issue for states to decide.

Gimenez: "At this point, you know we have a law here in Florida, that was passed by the state legislature. It's a political issue and it should be left in the hands of the states."

Asencio: "When I go to Congress I intend to fight for the codification of a woman's right, codification of health, and also fight against states that want to criminalize people from traveling to their state for medical care."

Tester reached out to write in candidate Jeremiah Schaffer. His email kicked back and repeated phone messages were not returned.