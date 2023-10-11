Queen of Salsa honored in Miami Beach with Celia Cruz Way

MIAMI BEACH - On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the City of Miami Beach renamed a portion of Meridian Avenue in Celia Cruz's honor.

The ceremony to unveil Celia Cruz Way took place at 1755 Meridian Avenue.

"We proudly announce the naming of a Miami Beach street after the incomparable Celia Cruz," shared Mayor Dan Gelber. "She brought the world together with her music, and now her name will forever grace our city as a symbol of cultural richness."

Cruz, who was born in Havana, Cuba, recorded more than 90 albums and songs, earning five Grammy Awards in a career that spanned six decades.

The Queen of Salsa died 20 years ago.