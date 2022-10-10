Quadplex fire near Golden Glades, no injuries reported
MIAMI - Thick black smoke from a northwest Miami-Dade building fire could be seen for miles Monday morning.
The fire broke out in a quadplex at 15610 NW 2nd Avenue, near the Golden Glades interchange.
Heavy flames ripped through the building but CBS4 was told no one was hurt.
Just before 7 a.m., the fire was brought under control. What sparked it will be investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.