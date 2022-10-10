Watch CBS News
Quadplex fire near Golden Glades, no injuries reported

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Thick black smoke from a northwest Miami-Dade building fire could be seen for miles Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a quadplex at 15610 NW 2nd Avenue, near the Golden Glades interchange.

Heavy flames ripped through the building but CBS4 was told no one was hurt.

Just before 7 a.m., the fire was brought under control. What sparked it will be investigated.  

First published on October 10, 2022 / 6:57 AM

