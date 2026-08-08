South Florida company offering aid to Puerto Rico amid drought

As parts of Puerto Rico face a record-breaking drought and no running water, a South Florida company is stepping up to offer help by sending machines capable of turning air into water.

Altitude Water shared an inside look at the process of building these machines with CBS News Miami. Workers put the final touches on the machines, which are capable of making 380 gallons of water.

Jeffrey Szur is the CEO of Altitude Water. He explained how the machines work.

"We make water from the thin air," he said, "we basically take the warm, moist air that we have in Florida, Puerto Rico...and we extract the water."

The machines are being delivered as Puerto Rico begins rationing water. Those rationing requirements impact an estimated 180,000 customer accounts, which could translate to hundreds of thousands of people losing water for 48 hours across several cities.

This has brought ire from the residents of the U.S. territory, including criticism of its governor.

While the machines won't solve the drought, Szure said a distributor in Puerto Rico has ordered nearly 100 machines of different sizes. He is hopeful this can at least alleviate some of the woes that citizens there are facing.

"We're looking to be there to help," he said, "and show a new way, a new technology that will benefit them and their families."