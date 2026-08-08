Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida company offering aid to Puerto Rico amid drought

By
Manuel Bojorquez
Manuel Bojorquez
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Manuel Bojorquez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined CBS News Miami in April 2026 after serving as a CBS News National Correspondent for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Manuel Bojorquez,
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

As parts of Puerto Rico face a record-breaking drought and no running water, a South Florida company is stepping up to offer help by sending machines capable of turning air into water.

Altitude Water shared an inside look at the process of building these machines with CBS News Miami. Workers put the final touches on the machines, which are capable of making 380 gallons of water.

Jeffrey Szur is the CEO of Altitude Water. He explained how the machines work.

"We make water from the thin air," he said, "we basically take the warm, moist air that we have in Florida, Puerto Rico...and we extract the water."

The machines are being delivered as Puerto Rico begins rationing water. Those rationing requirements impact an estimated 180,000 customer accounts, which could translate to hundreds of thousands of people losing water for 48 hours across several cities.

This has brought ire from the residents of the U.S. territory, including criticism of its governor.

While the machines won't solve the drought, Szure said a distributor in Puerto Rico has ordered nearly 100 machines of different sizes. He is hopeful this can at least alleviate some of the woes that citizens there are facing.

"We're looking to be there to help," he said, "and show a new way, a new technology that will benefit them and their families."

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue