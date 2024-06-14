Public transportation resumes in Broward with limited detours to avoid flooded areas

MIAMI - Broward transportation officials announced Friday they will continue normal operations systemwide with limited detours in the Hallandale Beach area as buses continue to avoid flooded roadways.

Officials said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust services accordingly.

Bus riders are encouraged to remain safe and avoid flooded areas.

Here's how the regular bus service has been adjusted:

Route 6, Hallandale Beach, street flooding: due to street flooding on SW 11 Avenue, SW 3 Street, and SW 8 Avenue, the following detour is in effect.

Route 6 Northbound: Buses will travel east on NE 215 Street to SE 1 Avenue, North on SE 1 Avenue to Hallandale Beach Boulevard, west on Hallandale Beach Boulevard to NW 7 Avenue, and continue their normal route.

Route 6 Southbound: Buses will travel the normal route.

Community shuttle service:

Deerfield Beach Express Route I is currently suspended due to weather conditions. However, it is scheduled to resume service on Saturday.

Riders are encouraged to remain connected with BCT for the latest information on transit services by visiting www.Broward.Org/bct.