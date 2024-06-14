Watch CBS News
Local News

Public transportation resumes in Broward with limited detours to avoid flooded areas

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Broward transportation officials announced Friday they will continue normal operations systemwide with limited detours in the Hallandale Beach area as buses continue to avoid flooded roadways.

Officials said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust services accordingly. 

Bus riders are encouraged to remain safe and avoid flooded areas. 

Here's how the regular bus service has been adjusted:

Route 6, Hallandale Beach, street flooding: due to street flooding on SW 11 Avenue, SW 3 Street, and SW 8 Avenue, the following detour is in effect.

Route 6 Northbound: Buses will travel east on NE 215 Street to SE 1 Avenue, North on SE 1 Avenue to Hallandale Beach Boulevard, west on Hallandale Beach Boulevard to NW 7 Avenue, and continue their normal route.

Route 6 Southbound: Buses will travel the normal route.

Community shuttle service:
Deerfield Beach Express Route I is currently suspended due to weather conditions. However, it is scheduled to resume service on Saturday.

Riders are encouraged to remain connected with BCT for the latest information on transit services by visiting www.Broward.Org/bct

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 4:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.