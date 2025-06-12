Protests against immigration raids continue to spread across the U.S. Here's a look at many of them.

Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids and President Trump's mobilization of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles continue to spread nationwide.

While many have been peaceful, with marchers chanting slogans and carrying signs against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, some protesters have clashed with police, leading to hundreds of arrests and the use of chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

Activists say they will hold even larger demonstrations in the coming days with "No Kings" events across the country on Saturday to coincide with Mr. Trump's planned military parade through Washington, D.C.

Here's a rundown on many of them:

Chicago

CBS News Chicago says city officials confirmed reports that President Trump is sending ICE tactical teams there — a move that precipitated the protests in Los Angeles.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cristina Pacione-Zayas, the chief of staff to Mayor Brandon Johnson, said the city has received word that the tactical teams were given 48-hour notice to "stand by and be ready to deploy."

"There will be tactical teams, mini-tanks, other tools they use in which they plan to do raids, as we saw in Los Angeles," Pacione-Zayas said.

The ICE tactical teams are expected to be sent to other Democratic cities as well, including New York, Philadelphia and Seattle, NBC News Chicago reports. CBS News has not confirmed the reports.

Los Angeles

A group of demonstrators who'd gathered outside the federal buildings in the city's downtown marched out of the curfew zone just after it went into effect for a second night. A smaller crowd of people nearby was seen being taken into custody about 20 minutes after curfew, with the CBS News Los Angeles helicopter overhead.

Seattle

Police say a demonstration began with a peaceful march but officers intervened when some people set fire to a dumpster at an intersection late Wednesday night. As police waited for the Seattle Fire Department to arrive, some people "from the group confronted them, throwing bottles, rocks, and concrete chunks at them," police said. "A protestor threw a large firework at officers, but no one was injured. Police issued dispersal orders and moved the crowd out of the area (and made) eight arrests for assault and obstruction."

Protesters stand in front of a dumpster that was set on fire in front of the Henry M. Jackson Building in Seattle during a June 11, 2025 demonstration against federal immigration raids Ryan Sun / AP

Spokane, Washington

More than 30 people were arrested in downtown Spokane Wednesday night as anti-ICE protesters clashed with police, CBS Spokane affiliate KREM-TV reports, citing Police Chief Kevin Hall. The station says community members gathered at the Spokane ICE office Wednesday afternoon to protest the detainment of a 21-year-old Venezuelan man seeking asylum. Around 7:45 p.m., police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of the protest, declared the gathering unlawful and issued a dispersal order. At about 8 p.m., police sent "pepper balls" into the crowd. They explode into smoke and contain an irritant similar to pepper spray. Mayor Lisa Brown declared a state of emergency and issued a 9:30 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew.

Las Vegas

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Las Vegas Federal Courthouse in the downtown area, CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV reported. The protest remained peaceful until around 9 p.m. when police issued a dispersal order and declared an unlawful assembly "due to protestors engaging in illegal activity." The crowd dispersed 15 minutes later.

New York

Another protest against ICE raids resulted in multiple arrests in lower Manhattan Wednesday, CBS News New York reported.

Portland, Oregon

Approximately 60-70 protesters were seen outside the Portland ICE facility late Wednesday night, the CBS affiliate in the city, KOIN-TV reported. The protesters again appeared to be setting up a barricade in front of the building. Around 10:45 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said officers were about to make a "targeted arrest for a crime" amid the demonstrations and announced on a sound truck a warning to other protesters not to interfere, at the risk being arrested.