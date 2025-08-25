Protesters take to Broward streets over state order to remove rainbow crosswalks

Dozens of people across Broward County gathered in protest Monday evening after the Florida Department of Transportation ordered cities to remove rainbow-colored crosswalks and other painted designs, saying they pose safety risks to drivers.

Demonstrators said the decision feels like an attack on their community.

Protesters push back

More than 100 people packed a bridge in Wilton Manors, many holding signs and chanting.

"Really, rainbows? They bother you that much. Isn't there more important things to worry about out there in the world? I would think so," said protester Tommy Madonna.

"They're erasing human beings. They're erasing their feelings and their beliefs," said another protester.

One man, wearing a red Trump hat, countered, "I find this thing absolutely stupid. Put it on the building, put it on your home. Put it on a car, wear it — you can't take public property."

Eric Swanson, who organized the demonstrations, said the issue goes far beyond painted crosswalks.

"If they can put in a crosswalk in full compliance and then change the rule overnight and take them out without notice, does that mean they can do that with my marriage? Where is the line here? So we're fighting for more than just a crosswalk," Swanson said.

Symbol of safety and inclusion

Earlier, Swanson, also known as drag performer Miss Bouvee, said the rainbow crosswalk near Sebastian Street in Fort Lauderdale carries deep meaning for many.

"It doesn't define us, but this symbolizes a battle scar that we've earned and we don't give it away easily," he said. "It also signifies a safe space. It tells us where I can go. Sebastian Beach guides me to a place where I can hold my husband's hand."

Another protester expressed frustration over the controversy: "We're addressing issues that we shouldn't be addressing. I mean, people are people. You know, love is love."

Cities push back against FDOT orders

The Florida Department of Transportation said its orders are not about politics but about safety. Officials said bright designs can distract drivers and should not be placed on public roadways.

Commissioners in Key West and other cities say they will fight back.

"The crosswalks in Key West were placed and installed by contractors in compliance with the FDOT design manual more than 10 years ago, so what changed with regard to the guidelines in that design manual, if anything?" asked Key West Commissioner Sam Kaufman.

In Miami Beach, Commissioner Alex Fernandez rejected the state's reasoning.

"We cannot let safety be used as a cover for intolerance. Especially when we know this crosswalk is one of the safest on Ocean Drive," Fernandez said. He cited crash reports showing fewer accidents at the rainbow crosswalk than at nearby intersections.

Emergency meetings planned

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has called an emergency city commission meeting for Wednesday to plan a response. Kaufman said Key West also intends to appeal, and Fernandez is pushing for a Miami Beach commission meeting on the issue.

"At the end of the day, FDOT may try to paint over this crosswalk, but they can't take away our pride. They can't take away our inclusive spirit here in Miami Beach," Fernandez said.

Meanwhile, in Coral Gables, a rainbow crosswalk outside City Hall is already being painted over at the state's direction.