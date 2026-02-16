Man accused of hitting woman with flagpole during protest at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach

A man was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after they said he was seen hitting a woman with a metal flagpole during a protest near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

According to the PBSO, Paul Messer was "actively participating" in a protest on Sunday across from the golf course on Summit Boulevard when the incident occurred.

According to the sheriff's office, Messer was holding a flag attached to a metal flagpole when he then became involved in a verbal dispute with another protester.

The sheriff's office said a deputy then witnessed Messer hit the woman several times in the upper chest and neck area with the metal flagpole. The victim was then seen stumbling backwards and sustained a visible mark on her neck, according to the sheriff's office.

Messer was taken into custody and was then brought to Palm Beach County Jail to be charged.