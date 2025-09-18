Proposed settlement could keep jumbo billboard at Perez Art Museum Miami

Legal fight over a jumbo digital billboard near Perez Art Museum Miami has critics on ropes

A new resolution asks city leaders to accept a settlement that would allow PAMM to keep its billboard in exchange for giving the City of Miami $500,000 in annual payments, limiting operation of the sign, and accepting penalties for violations, according to a city memo.

For more than a year, the city fought against PAMM, claiming the museum violated its lease by having the billboard built.

"It's really bright," said Ashley, a Miami resident who did not provide her last name.

Neighbors say sign is a nuisance, settlement is wrong

The sign generates revenue for the museum. However, it frustrates neighbors almost as much as the proposed settlement that city commissioners will consider during their next meeting.

"They're trying to cram this down the throat of residents and it's not the right thing to do," said James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance.

"I think it's a nuisance to a lot of people who live here, especially in downtown," Ashley said. "I think they should take it down."

The City of Miami owns the land, but museum leaders ordered the 10-story sign built outside the building PAMM rents.

Commissioner questions lack of transparency in settlement

In court last year, city leaders claimed PAMM violated its lease. PAMM sued for an injunction. The proposed settlement surprised Commissioner Damian Pardo, whose district includes downtown Miami.

"I wasn't expecting to see this on the draft agenda or this agenda," Pardo said.

Pardo expressed concerns about the deal.

"First of all, (city commissioners) haven't even discussed amongst ourselves in a group any kind of settlement with any kind of actual facts behind it," he said. "Second of all, it hasn't been vetted by the community. The community hasn't been included in this process at all."

Mayor Francis Suarez did not respond to CBS News Miami requests for comment. A spokesperson for the City of Miami stated that the city manager was unavailable to comment.

Museum stands by sign, while residents demand removal

Citing the active litigation, PAMM responded with a statement from its counsel, Eugene Stearns.

"While we remain confident in our legal position, our priority is to help PAMM move beyond this dispute and reaffirm the long-standing, productive partnership between PAMM and the City. The proposed settlement provides clear and responsible guardrails for the operation of the sign program, while bringing full resolution to the matters in dispute. PAMM is committed to working collaboratively with the City, and we are glad to put the dispute behind us."

Residents said they see it differently.

"We don't need light pollution," Torres said. "We don't need this monstrous billboard sign impacting the quality of life. We need more transparency on this entire thing. At the end of the day, we're calling on the city administration to do away with this entire thing."

The next city commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25.

"I think they should take it down," Ashley said.