Proper Sausages grows from farmers market stand to Miami Shores staple

What began as a humble kiosk at a farmers market has grown into a beloved brick-and-mortar shop in Miami Shores known as Proper Sausages.

Since opening in 2013, owners Freddy and Danielle Kaufmann have cultivated a loyal following.

"The name comes from my London-born wife," said Freddy Kaufmann. "In 2011, she looked around and said, 'You can't find a proper sausage in this town.' So she started making them herself, and a couple of years later, we opened the shop here in Miami Shores."

Expanding the menu

After perfecting their signature sausages, the Kaufmanns expanded into butchery, charcuterie and a full lineup of locally sourced meats, boutique wines, craft beers and condiments.

Their grab-and-go sandwich menu has become a local obsession, with items such as juicy roast beef, the Cuban-ish, and their legendary sausage and egg.

They source meats from farms that prioritize animal welfare and sustainability.

"In the early days, we recognized an opportunity to break from the commodity side of meat production and look for specific farms who are taking real good care of their animals," Freddy explained. "So that the meat we were serving and cooking is going to be healthy for our customers."

Customer favorites

That decision has paid off with a dedicated fan base.

"My first time coming here, I was just walking back from the gym," said customer Gayan Poovendran. "Tried a roast beef sandwich—changed my life. I've been here every Saturday ever since."

"I get excited about the menu they have back there," added guest Haley Delano. "You can get lamb racks—you can get basically anything you want."

"Best sandwiches around," said Brendan Tsukiyama. "Probably best sandwiches in Miami and one of the best butcher shops in South Florida."

Deep community ties

The Kaufmanns say the connection with their customers is just as important as the food.

"It's one of the most humbling experiences," Freddy said. "We've had customers with us from those early days in the farmers' market. The support has been incredible."

On the menu

We kicked things off with a local favorite—the Proper Burger, ground fresh daily with a rich fat content and beautiful marbling. Then came a hearty bowl of chili, loaded with ground beef, pork, sausages, bacon and more. We wrapped with the meatball parmesan sandwich, topped with stracciatella cheese and parmesan. It's indulgent but balanced—hearty without being heavy. Just wow.

Proper Sausages is open Monday through Saturday. With the holidays around the corner, the shop is already taking special orders for its heritage Thanksgiving turkeys.

For more information, go to propersausages.com.