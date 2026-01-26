President of South Florida PBA troubled after woman accused of setting fire to police station

The President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association tells CBS News Miami that he is troubled after a Miami Beach woman is accused of setting fire to a police station.

PBA President Steadman Stahl says, "It is outrageous. It is absolutely outrageous that this is happening, that somebody like that could do something like that."

36-year-old Towana Findlay is charged with 11 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder and 1st degree arson after a report from the Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office says she poured gasoline on the counter and the floor of the lobby at the Northside police station on Friday afternoon and set the liquid on fire with a red lighter.

It reportedly occurred at the Northside Police station, located at N.W. 8th Ave. and 81st St.

A police report says Findlay went to an Exxon station at 5 N.W. 79th St. and bought two gallons worth of juice, then poured them out and, put $5 worth of gasoline in one of the containers, and then took the gasoline to the police station.

The report said an alarm went off after the fire started at the station and a deputy grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire. The report says Findlay walked away but a deputy took her in to custody.

It is not known why this happened. The report says she invoked her rights and refused to speak with detectives.

Stahl said "Luckily the officer was able to get out from behind the counter and get her in to custody and get the building evacuated. Today, they just reopened today."

In bond court on Saturday, Judge Abby Cynamon said "This is a matter where there are 12 first degree felony counts. There will be no bond."

Findlay told the Judge "I am representing myself in this case and I plead guilty."

The judge said she could not accept a plea as the hearing was about bond and other issues.

Findlay was ordered to stay away from the police station and have no contact with anyone there.

So far,detectives are not releasing any surveillance video they may have recovered from the gas station or the police station.