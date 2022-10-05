President Biden to view Ian devastation, meet with first responders in Fort Myers

NAPLES - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are due in southwest Florida, where they'll get a firsthand look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian.

The White House said when President Biden visits Fort Myers on Wednesday he'll survey the destruction and meet with first responders and local residents. Politics will not play a role. Mr. Biden is scheduled to meet with Governor Ron Desantis, one of the president's most prominent Republican critics.

"They're going to talk about what, how, what else need, what else are the needs in Florida to get to a place of recovery, to get to a place of rebuilding," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ian's floodwaters are receding but, in some areas, the recovery effort is just getting underway.

"There's more urban search and rescue capability in Florida since this storm than has ever been in one place, in one state, since 9/11," said DeSantis on Tuesday.

A week after the Category 4 hurricane first made landfall in the U.S., rescue teams continue to go door-to-door in search of both victims and survivors.

"We want to get to those that have run out of medication, those who may be trapped in their homes because of the debris, try to either get them out or to check on their well-being," said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignacio Carroll who is a member of USAR Florida Task Force 2.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, especially in coastal communities that took a direct hit from Ian. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power. Getting the lights back on is a priority, but officials say the task could take a month or more to complete.

Ian is already blamed for at least 104 deaths in Florida and four more in North Carolina. Officials believe those numbers will grow higher in the days to come.