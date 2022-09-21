Watch CBS News
President Biden coming to Broward County

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - President Joe Biden will appear next week in Broward County as part of a trip to Florida, the White House said Wednesday. 

Biden will go to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday to discuss healthcare costs, Medicare, and Social Security, before traveling to Orlando for a Democratic National Committee rally. 

The White House last week announced the trip to Orlando.

Details of the events have not been released.

September 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

