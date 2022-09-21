President Biden coming to Broward County
TALLAHASSEE - President Joe Biden will appear next week in Broward County as part of a trip to Florida, the White House said Wednesday.
Biden will go to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday to discuss healthcare costs, Medicare, and Social Security, before traveling to Orlando for a Democratic National Committee rally.
The White House last week announced the trip to Orlando.
Details of the events have not been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.