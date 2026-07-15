Judge rules that Miami-Dade mother found not guilty by insanity of killing daughter will not be institutionalized

A Miami-Dade mother found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of her infant daughter will not be institutionalized, a judge ruled Friday.

Instead, Precious Bland will return home under a court-ordered treatment plan after three mental health experts testified that the psychotic episode, which they linked to COVID-19, was a rare, one-time occurrence.

Bland, a mother of six, admitted to killing her infant daughter and stabbing her husband and older daughter during the August 2021 incident.

Defense attorney Larry Handfield argued that the case was an isolated event, a position supported by the expert testimony.

"I'm confident, and I think the record is clear that going forward, there will never be another episode to occur again," Handfield said.

One doctor, testifying via Zoom, recommended that the court continue Bland's psychotherapy.

The judge's ruling received support from members of Bland's family. Evan Bland, the defendant's husband, told the judge he did not believe his wife should be hospitalized. Her daughter, Ahlona Willis, who was injured during the 2021 incident, also spoke in favor of the release.

"No concerns," Willis said when asked by the judge if she worried about her mother not being admitted to a facility. "She's been very goofy. She's my mom again, and I have no concerns."

Under the terms of the release, Bland must:

Live with her sister.

Continue individual psychotherapy and psychiatric follow-up through the Veterans Affairs mental health system.

Adhere to all prescribed medication regimens.

Refrain from consuming alcohol or using illicit substances.

The treatment plan will be monitored by the Mental Health Administrator's Office.

"She still has to live with the fact and circumstance of something that happened that was beyond her control that changed her dream life into a nightmare," Handfield said.