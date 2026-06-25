South Florida mother acquitted for 2021 death of toddler speaks out as AG calls for impeachment of judge in her trial

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is calling for the impeachment of the Miami-Dade judge who acquitted a woman by reason of insanity in the 2021 death of her 15-month-old daughter, arguing the ruling threatens public safety.

The call for impeachment comes just days after a judge delivered the verdict following a two-day bench trial for Precious Bland.

"When you have someone who's drowning a baby, and then a judge in a bench trial is letting her off for insanity, and then she's going to go right back out to the public, this is wrong," Uthmeier said Thursday.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office says it will not be commenting on the attorney general's comments.

The criticism follows Bland's first television interview since the verdict.

"It's been two days since the not guilty verdict. How are you feeling?" CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones asked.

"I feel good. I'm also very humbled," Bland said. "This was a long time coming."

Bland admitted she drowned her 15-month-old daughter, Emi, in 2021. She also stabbed her husband and oldest daughter before attempting to take her own life. She spent four years in jail before being released to house arrest nearly a year ago while awaiting trial.

During the proceedings, defense attorneys argued Bland was suffering from a COVID-induced psychotic episode that left her unable to understand the nature of her actions. Judge Miguel De La O agreed, finding her not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts.

When asked whether she accepts responsibility for the events, Bland said, "It's a hard thing, but absolutely. I know people say just because you were in psychosis doesn't mean that she shouldn't have to take responsibility. Every morning I open my eyes, I take responsibility."

Defense attorney Larry Handfield stated the evidence overwhelmingly supported the defense's case, which relied in part on emerging medical research regarding COVID-19 and psychosis.

A 2023 review published by the National Library of Medicine found evidence suggesting an increased incidence of new-onset psychosis following viral infections, including COVID-19, estimating that up to 4% of people exposed to certain viruses developed psychosis or psychotic symptoms.

Handfield pushed back on the attorney general's criticism of the ruling.

"I would only hope that he, or no one in his family, has to deal with COVID and suffer the same crisis," Handfield said.

As public debate continues, Bland says she is focused on healing and repairing relationships with her family.

"My daughter is not here, and it was not of my own doing," she said. "It was something I suffered from, and as a mother, that's something I have to walk with for the rest of my life."

On Friday, a judge is expected to determine whether Bland will continue treatment through her current therapy program or be transferred to a secure mental health facility.