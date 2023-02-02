Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot up to $747 million for Monday night's drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot is now up to $747 million for Monday night's drawing. The one-time cash option is $403.1 million.

This is currently the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.    

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

