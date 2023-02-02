Powerball jackpot up to $747 million for Monday night's drawing
BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot is now up to $747 million for Monday night's drawing. The one-time cash option is $403.1 million.
This is currently the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.
Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.
