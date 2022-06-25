Possible fatal shooting in Homestead under investigation

Watch CBS News
MIAMI-  Miami-Dade police detectives were investigating a possible fatal shooting in Homestead on Saturday morning. 

Police were called to the scene after a body was found in the rear alleyway of 1389 NW 14th Street.

CBS4 cameras captured a woman being placed in handcuffs.

Authorities suspect the woman is the victim's girlfriend, but that has not been confirmed. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.  

