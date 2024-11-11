Portion of southbound Palmetto Expressway to close overnight Wednesday

MIAM - All southbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) from Northwest 122nd Street/West 68th Street to State Road 932/North 103rd Street/West 49th Street will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Wednesday for ongoing bridge and drainage work.

Last week the segment was closed two nights for Intelligent Transportation Systems work, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Additional lane closures scheduled during this period can be found on the DOT website on the project.

Palmetto Expressway project Florida Department of Transportation

This schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected conditions, and drivers should anticipate delays and seek alternate routes if possible, DOT said.

The project includes modifying the southbound flyover from westbound SR 932 to southbound Palmetto Expressway and widening the Palmetto Expressway bridge over SR 932 to create an additional general-purpose lane. Also, the express lane entrance at Northwest 154th Street/Miami Lakes Drive will be relocated to SR 932 to allow access to the express lanes from NW 154th Street and Northwest 122nd Street/West 68th Street.

Construction began in April 2022. This project will cost an estimated $66 million.

For real-time traffic and lane closure information, drivers are encouraged to visit www.fl511.com..