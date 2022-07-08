Portion of beach evacuated in Pompano after suspicious device found
MIAMI - The bomb squad is investigating after a suspicious device washed ashore in Pompano Beach.
Authorities had evacuated a portion of the beach just north of the Pompano Beach Pier after saying a US military container was found on the beach.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
for more features.
