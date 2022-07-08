Watch CBS News
Portion of beach evacuated in Pompano after suspicious device found

MIAMI - The bomb squad is investigating after a suspicious device washed ashore in Pompano Beach. 

Authorities had evacuated a portion of the beach just north of the Pompano Beach Pier after saying a US military container was found on the beach. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.  

July 8, 2022

