Port Everglades says nearly all pumping terminals up and running

More Port Everglade gas terminals are up and running

More Port Everglade gas terminals are up and running

More Port Everglade gas terminals are up and running

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a week of delays getting fuel to South Florida gas stations, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

On Friday, Port Everglades said nearly all the gas terminals, 11 out of the 12, are back up and the last one is expected to be operational by day's end.

Torrential rains from storms a week ago inundated the privately owned pump stations. There was never a shortage of fuel at the port, it was rather a delay in getting it pumped into tanker trucks for delivery.

The Port said in addition to what they have, more fuel continues to arrive by ship. It said there are two vessels in port ready to unload and four more tankers offshore.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also posted some good news on Friday.

.@FLSERT has deployed an additional 500,000 gallons of fuel to stations in SE FL, totaling 1 MILLION gallons to support response & recovery efforts.



Thank you to our partners @FLHSMV for your assistance in getting this critical resource expedited to Broward. pic.twitter.com/o9ayBrlsXq — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 21, 2023