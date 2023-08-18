Pompano Beach stabbing, beating caught on camera as deputies search for suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man who was caught on camera stabbing and beating a woman who was walking down a Pompano Beach street.

According to a written statement, deputies were called to the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. for a report of woman who had been attacked.

Broward investigators were searching for a man caught on camera beating and stabbing a woman. Broward County Sheriff's Office

Investigators found the woman at the scene suffering from multiple broken bones and stab wounds, the statement said.

It was not clear what led to the attack or if the man knew the victim.

Officials said surveillance video showed the man arriving in the area in a silver Chevrolet Traverse as the woman was walking eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and crossing NW 3rd Avenue.

The man was seen running southbound on 3rd Avenue as the victim crossed NW 3rd Avenue and approached her from behind. before he stabbed and beat the woman.

After the assault, the man drove away from the scene on NW 4th Street while the woman walked to a nearby business to get help.



The male subject was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, tennis shoes, a New York Yankees hat and glasses.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity and/or whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.