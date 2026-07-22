Driver involved in Pompano Beach crash that killed pedestrian identified, deputies say

The Broward Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who they say was involved in a violent crash in Pompano Beach on Tuesday afternoon that left a pedestrian dead.

Investigators said that shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of a 2024 BMW M240i, who was identified as Jo Anne Llera, 47, of Pompano Beach, was headed south on South Federal Highway when she was involved in a rear-end crash with a 2017 Honda Accord in the 500 block.

Deputies said that Llera maneuvered the BMW around the Honda and continued to head south.

A man was hit and killed by a driver in Pompano Beach on Tuesday afternoon, Broward deputies say.

Investigators said that when Llera reached the 900 block of South Federal Highway, the vehicle drifted into the swale along the west side of the road and then collided with a covered Broward County bus bench where a man was located.

It's unknown if the man was sitting or standing when he was hit by the BMW.

After the crash, deputies said Llera then hit two light poles, a tree and several unoccupied vehicles on the lot of a nearby auto dealership.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders then brought Llera to Broward Health North with injuries that aren't believed to be life threatening.

The sheriff's office said that debris from the crash also hit a 2010 Lincoln Town Car that was headed south on South Federal Highway and a total of nine unoccupied vehicles on the dealership lot.

The investigation into the deadly crash continues.