Crash investigation shuts down stretch of South Federal Highway in Broward, deputies say

A busy stretch of South Federal Highway has been closed in Broward while first responders investigate a crash that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but the Broward Sheriff's Office said southbound lanes of South Federal Highway have been closed between Southeast 9th Street and Southeast 12 Street in Pompano Beach while the investigation continues.

A crash on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach is under investigation, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Video from above the scene showed a white car with heavy damage on the side of the road, and a yellow tarp covering what appears to be a body.

Crime scene tape has also been put up, blocking off part of the area for the investigation.

It's unknown how long the area would be shut down, and drivers should seek an alternate route.

No other details were released.