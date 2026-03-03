Man accused of beating roommate to death in Pompano Beach

A South Florida man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was accused of getting into a fight with his roommate and then beating him to death, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a dead person inside a residence located at 2912 Northwest Second Street in Pompano Beach just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who was identified as 39-year-old Karim Shouman, was located in the kitchen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Shenard Jennings, and his roommate, Shouman, had ongoing arguments that had escalated when Jennings allegedly punched and beat Shouman, killing him.

Jennings was arrested and now faces one count of first-degree murder.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate the incident.