Pompano Beach residents get flu, COVID vaccines at mass clinic

Gloria Chekanow has been getting the COVID vaccine consistently since it first became available five years ago. She was one of over 400 residents and workers at John Knox Retirement Village to roll up their sleeves on Friday as part of a mass COVID and flu shot clinic.

Resident Frances Martin was there Friday and five years ago when Gov. Ron DeSantis came to John Knox to unveil the 'new' COVID vaccine.

"I believe in vaccines. It's worked well for me. I'm 94," said Martin.

But not everyone agrees. Florida's surgeon general, Dr Joseph Ladapo, is a critic of the COVID vaccine, saying it's caused bad reactions in some cases.

Still, John Knox COO Doug Folsom said they try to be innovative and proactive when it comes to keeping their 11,000 residents healthy.

He said they learned a lot of lessons during the pandemic and that there was a noticeable change.

"The one thing I've learned is that people now look out for other people," he said.

People 65 and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine. If you are under 65 and have an underlying condition, you qualify too.

You don't need a prescription, according to Florida's pharmacy board.

And if you are healthy you should check with your doctor to see if they recommend the vaccine.

Insurance does cover the vaccine cost in most cases.