Pompano Beach man won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Pompano Beach man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Ronald Marc, 51, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Marc bought his winning ticket at a Publix on East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are about 1-in-4.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.