Watch CBS News
Local News

Pompano Beach man won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Pompano Beach man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Ronald Marc, 51, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Marc bought his winning ticket at a Publix on East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are about 1-in-4.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.