Pompano Beach home damaged by fire after suspected water heater explosion; no injuries reported

A home in Pompano Beach went up in flames Sunday night.

No injuries were reported.

Jorel Elusme, who lives in the home, told CBS News Miami he was sitting on his back patio 10 minutes before the fire broke out.

The back of his house is now left charred.

"It's a water heater blowup," Elusme said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews put out the fire at Elusme's house on NW 3rd Terrace.

Neighbors called 911.

"It started a little bit of fire, and I say somethings going on, something's going on, then it started more fire more fire and I said no, no, no, let me call 911 because somethings going on somethings wrong," Elusme said.

Now he's worried about leaving his belongings behind as he tries to figure out where to go next.

"A lot of money to live outside, $2,000 I don't have no money, hard to pay $2,000 dollars, hard to stay and watch my stuff," Elusme said.

An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to a Pompano Beach city spokesperson.