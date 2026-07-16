Pompano Beach holds demonstration in honor of Dream Doll Brii, victims in Miramar triple shooting: "This is such a tragedy"

After a triple shooting left Brianna "Dream Doll Brii" Johnson and Arthur Lee Johnson, both 21, dead in Miramar, the community is holding a demonstration to honor them.

Loved ones, friends and city commissioners joined together as they planned to march wearing orange shirts from the Mitchell Moore Center Parking Lot to the E. Pat Larkins Community Center.

"This is so important to each and every one of us because we are losing innocent children. There is no reason for this gun violence—no reason whatsoever. It's important to reach everyone in the community so we can come together, raise awareness, and show that we are not alone. We need to stop killing our babies," said Hope Jones, one of the victim's mothers.

Jones said, "My daughter was so bubbly—such a loving, smart girl. It hurts so much, and I've been coping the best I can, one day at a time. I never thought in a million years this would happen. I am devastated. She was just 21. I thought I'd have more time with her. If you know anything, please speak up and contact the detective. If the situation were reversed, you'd want someone to do the same for you and your family."

Alesia Johnson, the sister of Anthony Lee Johnson, said, "My brother meant everything to me and I hope that this event will be able to encourage people to stop the violence and what is going on. My brother was one of a kind."

Victoria Johnson also said, "It's devastating. There's a feeling I can't explain. I pray to God someone will come forward and help us find whoever did this."

Alesia Johnson, the sister of Anthony Lee Johnson, said, "My brother meant everything to me and I hope that this event will be able to encourage people to stop the violence and what is going on. My brother was one of a kind."

Miramar police say a white BMW pulled alongside them and shot multiple times, crashing their green Lamborghini into a nearby home.

Surveillance video captured the crime.

While the triple shooting happened in Miramar, the demonstration was held in Pompano Beach because both victims who were killed had graduated from Blanche Ely High School in 2023.

Letoria Johnson, Johnson's aunt said, "I just can't believe it. This is such a tragedy. My mind has been all over the place ever since we got the phone call."

Miramar police say the victims visited a mansion Airbnb party, a nightclub and two gas stations before the shooting. Police have not determined a motive but say suspects are still at large.

If you can help, visit Broward Crime Stoppers or call 954-493-TIPS.