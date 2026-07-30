Broward deputies investigate reported accidental shooting in Pompano Beach

An investigation is underway in Pompano Beach after deputies say parents rushed a victim to a local fire station for help following a reported accidental shooting on Wednesday night.

According to information provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of the shooting near the 4000 block of Southwest 15th Street in Pompano Beach.

While emergency crews were rushing to the scene, deputies say they were notified that the parents of the victim had rushed them to a nearby fire station for help.

The BSO said Fire Rescue crews took over medical care and rushed the victim to a hospital for further treatment.

Their condition is unknown as of Thursday morning.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Crime Scene and Violent Crimes units are continuing to investigate the incident.

No other details were released.