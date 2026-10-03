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Double shooting kills 1 man, leaves another wounded in Pompano Beach, deputies say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

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An investigation is underway after the Broward Sheriff's Office says an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach left one man dead and another wounded.

Deputies said the shooting unfolded just before midnight on Friday along the 1500 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue. The sheriff's office said upon arrival, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was declared dead at the scene, while the other received medical treatment.

Deputies also said another man was taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. As of publication, neither the victim who died nor the man in custody has been publicly identified.

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