Photo shows pickup truck believed to be connected to Pompano Beach hit-and-run that killed man, detectives say

Detectives are asking for the public's help after they released a picture of what they believe to be the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Broward County earlier this month, the sheriff's office said.

Around 12:55 a.m. on July 8, the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning a crash with injuries near 600 N. Powerline Rd. in Pompano Beach, prompting deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man — identified as 28-year-old Wesley Moimeme — appeared to be standing in the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lanes of North Powerline Drive and north of Northwest 6th Street. BSO said the driver of the vehicle fled, and paramedics pronounced Moimeme dead on the scene.

As their investigation continues, BSO's Traffic Homicide detectives released a new photo on Thursday, which they believe to be a silver or gray full-size truck that could be the vehicle responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact BSO THI Det. Carlos De Jesus at (954) 321-4842 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, they can call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS (**8477), or go online at browardcrimestoppers.org.