Watch CBS News
Local News

Photo shows pickup truck believed to be connected to Pompano Beach hit-and-run that killed man, detectives say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Detectives are asking for the public's help after they released a picture of what they believe to be the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Broward County earlier this month, the sheriff's office said.

Around 12:55 a.m. on July 8, the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning a crash with injuries near 600 N. Powerline Rd. in Pompano Beach, prompting deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man — identified as 28-year-old Wesley Moimeme — appeared to be standing in the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lanes of North Powerline Drive and north of Northwest 6th Street. BSO said the driver of the vehicle fled, and paramedics pronounced Moimeme dead on the scene.

As their investigation continues, BSO's Traffic Homicide detectives released a new photo on Thursday, which they believe to be a silver or gray full-size truck that could be the vehicle responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact BSO THI Det. Carlos De Jesus at (954) 321-4842 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, they can call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS (**8477), or go online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue