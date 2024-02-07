Police: Teen stabbed at Aventura Mall parking lot, female suspect unknown to victim

MIAMI - Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager at the parking lot of the Aventura Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Aventura police said officers responded to the Miami-Dade Transit Center shortly before 1 p.m. in our reference to an injury. When officers got there, they found a 19-year-old male who had sustained superficial knife wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a much older female who is not known to the victim.

Authorities said there is no motive at this time.

Police said they were looking for their suspect.