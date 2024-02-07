Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Teen stabbed at Aventura Mall parking lot, female suspect unknown to victim

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Man stabbed in Aventura Mall parking lot
Man stabbed in Aventura Mall parking lot 00:31

MIAMI - Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager at the parking lot of the Aventura Mall on Wednesday afternoon. 

Aventura police said officers responded to the Miami-Dade Transit Center shortly before 1 p.m. in our reference to an injury. When officers got there, they found a 19-year-old male who had sustained superficial knife wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition. 

Police described the suspect as a much older female who is not known to the victim. 

Authorities said there is no motive at this time. 

Police said they were looking for their suspect. 

First published on February 7, 2024 / 6:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.