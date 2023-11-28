Watch CBS News
Police: Shooting leads to possible barricaded subject in Opa-locka

MIAMI - Police in Opa-locka are looking for two people following a shooting.

Authorities say gunfire erupted at the Chavez Distributors Supermarket.

They have set up a perimeter in the area of Opa-locka Boulevard and Bahman Avenue where there's believed to be a barricaded person inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

