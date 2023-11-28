Police: Shooting leads to possible barricaded subject in Opa-locka
MIAMI - Police in Opa-locka are looking for two people following a shooting.
Authorities say gunfire erupted at the Chavez Distributors Supermarket.
They have set up a perimeter in the area of Opa-locka Boulevard and Bahman Avenue where there's believed to be a barricaded person inside.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
