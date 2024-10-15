Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect in shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

Man shot in Miami-Dade County
Man shot in Miami-Dade County 01:32

MIAMI - Officers are looking for a suspect after a shooting of an adult in Miami-Dade County late Tuesday morning.

This is the Brownsville neighborhood, which is just north of the 112 expressway.

CBS News Miami reporter Peter D'Oench reported there are two scenes: Northwest 47th Street and 25th Avenue, as well as Northwest 46th Street and 24th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 10:35 a.m.

Police discovered an adult with a gunshot wound who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. No one else was injured, according to police.

The suspect took off in a gray BMW or a Mercedes, and the person hasn't been found.

People are advised to avoid the location.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

