Police searching for possible armed suspect after Fort Lauderdale woman allegedly kidnapped, found

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a possible armed suspect that allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible kidnapping near the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue.

 Preliminary information indicates a man and woman were inside a vehicle when they were approached by another man with a gun, according to a statement by police.

Police say the male with the woman fled the driver's seat while the woman remained in the passenger seat. The male suspect entered the driver's seat and drove away in the vehicle with the woman inside.

Detectives say that a little bit after, the vehicle and the woman were located on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police believe the suspect fled on foot and are searching. 

The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

