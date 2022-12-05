Police search for woman who went missing after landing at Miami International Airport

Miami-Dade police looking for woman last seen at airport

Miami-Dade police looking for woman last seen at airport

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have asked for the public's help in locating a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport.

Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."

Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services.

Velasquez, who is 5' 2" and weighs about 145 pounds, was last seen wearing a black and white striped jacket, a black blouse, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call the police at (305) 715-3300.