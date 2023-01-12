Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah man disappears after telling wife he's "going for drive," car found abandoned

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a man who has been missing since last Sunday.  

Authorities say that on Sunday, January 8, at approximately 1 p.m., Leo Moreno, 43, told his wife he wanted to go out for a drive. 

Moreno's wife told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m., when he told her he was fine. 

On January 9, Moreno's vehicle was located by Florida Highway Patrol troopers. It had been damaged and abandoned on the SB I-75 exit ramp towards west-bound Sheridan. 

Police say that Moreno's whereabouts are unknown and that he has not read or responded to any of his text messages. 

Moreno was last seen wearing a dark green polo shirt, blue jeans and dark green sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 9:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.