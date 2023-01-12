Hialeah man disappears after telling wife he's "going for drive," car found abandoned

MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a man who has been missing since last Sunday.

Authorities say that on Sunday, January 8, at approximately 1 p.m., Leo Moreno, 43, told his wife he wanted to go out for a drive.

Moreno's wife told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m., when he told her he was fine.

On January 9, Moreno's vehicle was located by Florida Highway Patrol troopers. It had been damaged and abandoned on the SB I-75 exit ramp towards west-bound Sheridan.

Police say that Moreno's whereabouts are unknown and that he has not read or responded to any of his text messages.

Moreno was last seen wearing a dark green polo shirt, blue jeans and dark green sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.