Police release video of fatal mass shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Child clings to life as video is released showing mass shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — As the investigation into the fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting that left two people dead, along with three adults and a child injured, police have discovered surveillance video that depicted the terrifying scene as one of the victim's families speak out.

Warning: the video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

Police told CBS News Miami that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday. In the video, a silver sedan whips around the corner near the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace when one of its doors opens and someone begins shooting.

Before the shooting, Tiarra Holliday, 28, is seen in a white shirt and walking across the street. When the bullets began flying, she and others ran for cover inside the nearby store.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Holliday dead. Her family told CBS News Miami that the loving mother was with her two-year-old son Deeago Henry at the time and was trying to shield and protect him. Unfortunately, they were both struck by bullets.

Henry and three other people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one man — Sheldon Lawrence, 45 — had died. On Tuesday, a man and woman were released from the hospital.

However, Henry remains hospitalized as of Thursday night, where his family said he was grazed in the head and put into a medically induced coma before undergoing brain surgery. The family says he has a long road of recovery ahead.

As the family tries to navigate Henry's future care, they're also planning Holliday's funeral.

FLPD Officer Casey Liening told CBS News Miami that preliminary information suggested that the drive-by shooting was an "isolated incident."

Along with the video, FLPD also shared that they had found the suspect vehicle abandoned shortly after the shooting; however, the suspects themselves are still at large.

Anyone with information should contact Detectives Jennifer Saint-Jean or Jackie Sanchez at (954) 828-5570/5539, or the Homicide Tipline at (954) 828-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward, FLPD noted.