Police pursuit ends in SW Miami-Dade with suspect in custody

MIAMI - A police pursuit of a stolen white Ford pickup truck ended with one person in custody Friday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers received reports shortly before 4 p.m. that the vehicle was being tracked by its owner through an internal device to the area of 14478 SW and 259th Street.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, prompting a chase.

The pursuit concluded near SW 212th Street and SW 157th Avenue, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police presence at the scene, with smoke rising from the engine bay of the truck.

Authorities were urging drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.