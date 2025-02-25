Watch CBS News
Police officer, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Sunrise

By Mauricio Maldonado

Suspect in custody after fleeing accident, injuring officer
Suspect in custody after fleeing accident, injuring officer 00:35

A driver is in custody after fleeing a crash in Sunrise that left a Lauderhill police officer and a pedestrian injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on February 25, in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip, authorities said.

According to police, a vehicle struck both the officer and the pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Officers quickly located the vehicle involved, leading to the arrest of the driver.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least 10 officers at the scene where the driver was taken into custody.

Both victims were transported to Broward General Hospital for treatment, where their conditions remain unknown.

Authorities are investigating multiple crime scenes. 

No additional details were released by police. 

Mauricio Maldonado

