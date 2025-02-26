Police officer "intentionally" struck in Sunrise has long road to recovery, union chief says

Police officer, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Sunrise

Police officer, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Sunrise

Police officer, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Sunrise

A Lauderhill police officer and a woman sustained injuries Tuesday afternoon in what police are calling a violent hit-and-run attack in Sunrise. Law enforcement officials are now expressing serious concerns about the officer's condition and the nature of the attack.

Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward Police Benevolent Association, said the officer, who suffered multiple injuries, could have been killed.

"The officer experienced extensive injuries in this incident. He has several broken bones and severe road rash and abrasions all over his body. He is in very serious condition at this time," Skirvin said.

Officer intentionally struck, witnesses say

The incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip.

Witnesses reported that the driver appeared to deliberately target the officer, striking him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

They stated that the driver had initially pulled into a parking lot, exited the vehicle and spoken with a woman before suddenly accelerating and striking both victims.

Video footage shows the driver circling back to strike the officer again, then reversing to hit him a third time.

Police said the officer was investigating a crime when the attack occurred.

Skirvin said the officer suffered a shattered pelvis and two broken legs and would likely remain at Broward Health Medical Center for another week.

"I think he intentionally tried to kill that officer and the fact that he hit him multiple times goes along with that. It's upsetting not only to him but to his family and the entire law enforcement community that has seen the video from this horrific incident," Skirvin said.

Law enforcement faces daily danger

Skirvin described the injured officer as a "senior officer who has family." He emphasized that the incident highlights the daily dangers faced by law enforcement.

"This incident was obviously life-threatening to this officer and it goes to show the dangers on a day-to-day basis that officers in this county, this state and across the nation face just by doing their jobs. When they wake up and go out their door in the morning, they never know if they will return to their families at night."

The officer's name has not been released.

Sunrise Police have not released the woman's condition, but they confirmed she was conscious and alert.

Suspect apprehended after fleeing scene

Following the attack, the driver fled, but police quickly located the vehicle and apprehended the suspect.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Terence Powell Jr. from Miami Gardens.

Powell has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.