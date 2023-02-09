Police officer injured in Pembroke Pines motorcycle crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - A police officer was injured in a crash early Thursday afternoon in Pembroke Pines.

It happened on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.

The injured officer was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Officers blocked off intersections on the route to help escort the ambulance to the hospital

Chopper4 over the scene spotted the officer's motorcycle in the middle of the road, with debris scattered about.

NW 184 Avenue, between Johnson Street and NW 23rd Street, was shut down for the accident investigation.