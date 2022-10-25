Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Mom encouraged son to fight another student, joined in

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A South Florida mother is behind bars, accused of child abuse.

Police say Bianca Maria Parrilla encouraged her son to get into a school fight, last week.

According to investigators, the 29-year-old drove her son to Thomas Jefferson Middle School in the Golden Glades and told him to get out of the car to fight another student.

That's when her son started attacking another boy.

At one point, police say Parrilla got involved, holding the other boy's jacket and hitting him on the face, too.

The fight was eventually broken up and Parrilla was arrested.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 2:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.