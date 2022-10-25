Police: Mom encouraged son to fight another student, joined in

MIAMI - A South Florida mother is behind bars, accused of child abuse.

Police say Bianca Maria Parrilla encouraged her son to get into a school fight, last week.

According to investigators, the 29-year-old drove her son to Thomas Jefferson Middle School in the Golden Glades and told him to get out of the car to fight another student.

That's when her son started attacking another boy.

At one point, police say Parrilla got involved, holding the other boy's jacket and hitting him on the face, too.

The fight was eventually broken up and Parrilla was arrested.