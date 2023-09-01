Police: Man dies in crash after attempted robbery in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said it happened Thursday evening in what started as a robbery and ended in a deadly wreck in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 15th Avenue.

Detectives say they were pursuing a suspect when he crashed his car.

The driver died at the hospital.

Investigators say it all started at a gas station where the suspect tried to snatch a woman's purse.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the man refused to stop - eventually crashing.