Police: Man dies in crash after attempted robbery in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Police said it happened Thursday evening in what started as a robbery and ended in a deadly wreck in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 15th Avenue.
Detectives say they were pursuing a suspect when he crashed his car.
The driver died at the hospital.
Investigators say it all started at a gas station where the suspect tried to snatch a woman's purse.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the man refused to stop - eventually crashing.
