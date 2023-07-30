Police: Lauderdale Lakes man barricaded himself after domestic dispute, taken into custody
LAUDERDALE LAKES -- A man was taken into custody after police responded to a domestic disturbance call in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, officials say.
The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m., near the 4400 block of NW 33rd Street.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the man ran into a residence and barricaded himself inside.
Officials say, just before 2 p.m., the man was taken into custody.
