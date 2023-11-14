Police: Juvenile shot in the neck in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill police detectives are investigating how a child was shot in the neck on Tuesday night.

Police said it happened at around 9:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of N.W. 19th Street.

Officers responded to a call of a juvenile bleeding from his neck.

When they got to the address, they found an unresponsive juvenile male suffering from an unknown injury to the neck.

The juvenile was transported to Broward Medical Health Center for treatment.

Police determined the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.

The motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspects at this time, police said.

No additional information was made available.