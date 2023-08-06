Police investigating after three people shot, injured at intersection takeover

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Police and officials are investigating a shooting that left three injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, a group of people were involved in an intersection takeover at the intersection of NW 146 Street & NW 7 Avenue.

Investigators say, there was an altercation between the group when a firearm was pulled out and opened fire, striking three people.

Police believe there could be multiple suspects involved.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a man and a woman to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A third person was transported to Hialeah Hospital by a friend but then later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition, according to police.