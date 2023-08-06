Watch CBS News
Police investigating after three people shot, injured at intersection takeover

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police investigating after three people shot, injured at intersection takeover
MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Police and officials are investigating a shooting that left three injured early Sunday morning. 

According to police, a group of people were involved in an intersection takeover at the intersection of NW 146 Street & NW 7 Avenue.  

Investigators say, there was an altercation between the group when a firearm was pulled out and opened fire, striking three people. 

Police believe there could be multiple suspects involved.    

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a man and a woman to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.  

A third person was transported to Hialeah Hospital by a friend but then later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition, according to police.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 1:32 PM

