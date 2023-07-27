Search sought after 3 struck in hit-and-run crash in Miami-Gardens, police say

MIAMI -- Miami Gardens police on Thursday were searching for the driver who struck three people before driving away from the scene, authorities said.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment but information about their condition was pending. The identities of the three victims was not immediately disclosed.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the 16400 block of NW 25th Avenue, according to police.

In a written statement, police said the driver was traveling northbound while trying to leave the parking lot before the vehicle struck the victims who were all standing in the lot.

Two pedestrians stayed at the scene.

Information about the vehicle was pending. .