Police investigating after 8-year-old drowns in pool during house party in North Lauderdale

By
Nadirah Sabir
The Broward Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a possible drowning early Sunday morning off Star Dust Drive in North Lauderdale.

When they arrived, they say, they found an unresponsive 8-year-old who, witnesses say, was found in a pool during a house party.

Deputies immediately tried to save the life of the child. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the child to the hospital but the child died.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the tragedy.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

